Five ways to reduce the physical harms of smartphone use

The Globe and Mail quoted Alex Scott, a UBC professor of physiotherapy, for a story about ways to reduce physical harms associated with using smartphones.

Scott discussed solutions to potential health risks such as avoiding staying in one position for too long.