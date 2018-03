Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s globally top-ranked university programs, according to QS

Huffington Post reported that UBC has several top-ranked programs in the world, according to higher education analysts Quacquarelli Symonds.

UBC has three programs that rank in the top 10: geography, library and information management, and sports-related subjects.