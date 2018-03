Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

40th annual Physics Olympics held in Vancouver

Xinhua highlighted the 40th annual Physics Olympics that took place at UBC over the weekend.

More than 400 high school students and teachers from across B.C. competed in the event.