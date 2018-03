Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

20 years after his death, Bill Reid’s impact still felt

CBC mentioned work by Haida artist Bill Reid on display at UBC.

Raven and the First Men, one of Reid’s most recognized works, is on display at the Museum of Anthropology.