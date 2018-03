Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Why the future of business is with women

Danielle Allan, a UBC alumna, was highlighted in a story about women’s influence in the business world, Business in Vancouver.

Allan is a graduate of the UBC Sauder School of Business.