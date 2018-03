Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why Mongolia’s capital might be place for a Trump-Kim summit

Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, wrote an op-ed for The Diplomat about the possible location of a meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

“Nuclear non-proliferation is among the main issues surrounding a Trump-Kim meeting. Mongolia’s status as a nuclear-free zone was formally recognized in 2012,” wrote Dierkes and Mendee Jargaksaikhan, a PhD candidate in political science at UBC.