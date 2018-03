Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. states with more support for midwives have better birth outcomes

Research on the link between midwives and better birth outcomes led by Saraswathi Vedam with UBC’s midwifery program was highlighted on Business Insider (via Reuters).

“Midwives have expertise and skills in facilitating the physiology of pregnancy, labor, birth, and newborn transition, and obstetricians and maternal fetal specialists have expertise and skills in addressing uncommon health concerns that may arise,” Vedam said.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.