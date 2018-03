Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spotlight: U.S., EU talks on controversial tariff policy in standoff

Xinhua quoted James Brander, a UBC trade expert, for an article about a tariff policy controversy involving the U.S. and the European Union.

“Because other countries are subjected to these tariffs, it should actually increase demand for steel and aluminum from Canada,” he said.