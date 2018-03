Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spotlight falls on Anbang after Beijing takeover of B.C. property

Business in Vancouver interviewed Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, about B.C. properties owned by a Chinese company.

He said Beijing’s next steps for the company are unpredictable since there are no precedents for a Chinese government takeover of such a large private company.