Opinion: Respect science and protect our steelhead and salmon

The Vancouver Sun mentioned Eric Taylor, a UBC zoology professor, in an op-ed piece about fish protection.

Taylor, also the chair of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada, has recently noted the Canadian government’s “poor record” of protecting commercially exploited fish that scientists deem endangered.