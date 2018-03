Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indigenous advocates excited by funding to preserve B.C.’s oldest languages

The Tyee interviewed Mark Turin, chair of the First Nations and Endangered Languages Program at UBC, about funding to revitalize B.C.’s dozens of Indigenous languages.

“One of the unique features of B.C.’s linguistic landscape is the rich and robust documentation that already exists for many of the First Nations languages that are spoken here,” Turin said.