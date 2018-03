Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Economist pleased to see measures he proposed included in speculation tax

CBC interviewed Tom Davidoff, a professor of real estate economics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about how his work on housing affordability was included in the new speculation tax.

“I was very happy to see that the speculation tax as it was defined in the budget sounded a lot like what we called our B.C. Housing Affordability Fund,” said Davidoff.

A similar story appeared on Buzz Buzz News.