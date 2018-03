Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Blockchain’ is meaningless

The Verge discussed the confusion around definitions of blockchain.

Victoria Lemieux, a UBC professor of archival science and head of the blockchain research cluster at UBC, was one of the experts interviewed for the story.

“In general usage, blockchain is often a term that encompasses a broad range of distributed ledgers, even if transactions are not organized into blocks,” she said.