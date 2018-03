Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kelowna RCMP use therapy dogs to battle stress

As part of a trial program with UBC’s Okanagan campus, Kelowna RCMP members are relying on dogs to help them cope with work-related stress, CBC reported.

The project is overseen by John Tyler Binfet, a UBCO professor who designed the dog therapy program to help students deal with stress.

Similar stories appeared on Castanet, Kelowna Now and Kelowna Capital News.