Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Skindigenous episode paints a picture of B.C. Indigenous tattoo artist’s quest

The Vancouver Sun highlighted the work of Dion Kaszas, an artist and UBC alumnus.

Kaszas will defend his master’s degree thesis in Indigenous Studies at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

The article also appeared in the Regina Leader-Post.