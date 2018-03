Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Money underpins drop in kidney donations among men and the poor

Jagbir Gill, a UBC professor of nephrology, spoke to Health about kidney donation.

“We found that in both men and women, donation rates dropped the most in the lower-income groups, and the effect was much more pronounced in men,” Gill said.