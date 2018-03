Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hawaiian spiders on different islands evolved same disguise in parallel

Dolph Schluter, a UBC evolutionary biologist, spoke to The Scientist and Science Magazine about a study on spider evolution.

Schluter, who was not involved in the study, said “this underscores how a rich environment having few other species spurs rapid evolution in the few [organisms] that by chance managed to get there.”