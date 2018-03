Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Extreme responders’ to pancreatic cancer treatments to be studied

David Schaeffer, a professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, spoke to CBC for an article about pancreatic cancer research.

Schaeffer is the co-lead of a new initiative called Enhanced Pancreatic Cancer Profiling for Individualized Care.

