Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Acquisition shows B.C.’s lure as hub of expertise

Scott Dunbar, a UBC mining engineering professor, spoke to Business in Vancouver about B.C.’s mining sector in light of the acquisition of a well-known B.C. engineering firm.

“If you are talking about the mining and mineral processing field, the reputation of B.C. companies is very high,” he said.