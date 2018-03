Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Why we #PressforProgress in corporate boardrooms

UBC academic Carol Liao wrote an op-ed about women in business, and corporate sustainability, for the Globe and Mail.

“Putting businesses on a more sustainable path will require the participation of all factions of society, and all genders,” she wrote.

Liao is a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC and the Distinguished Scholar of the Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business.