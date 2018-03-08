Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why are women more likely to donate a kidney than receive one?

Agence France Presse reported on research showing that women are statistically far more likely to donate a kidney to a spouse or other partner than receive one.

“Although it is hard to pinpoint a specific reason for higher numbers of wives being donors than husbands, the evidence suggests women are motivated by reasons such as altruism and the desire to help their family continue to survive,” said study lead Adeera Levin, a UBC professor of medicine.

The AFP story appeared in the South China Morning Post and a similar story appeared on CTV.