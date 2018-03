Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No new ‘learning’ brain cells after age 13: Study

Various media outlets quoted Jason Snyder, a UBC neuroscientist, who weighed in on a study that found the adult human brain doesn’t produce any detectable new neurons in the area supposedly for neuronal creation.

“These findings are certain to stir up controversy,” he said, and underlined they would have to be confirmed by other researchers.

Stories appeared on CNN (also on CBS), Daily Mail, The Scientist, NPR, Stat News, Hindustan Times, SBS Australia, Japan Times and Yahoo (AFP).