Geoscience BC, UBC to monitor groundwater in gas fields

Geoscience BC and UBC will monitor 30 wells in the Peace region for the presence of methane and other hydrocarbons, Business in Vancouver reported.

The wells will allow scientists to collect data on groundwater located near oil and gas fracking activities.