Dude, you have an all-male conference. Time to make room for women.

USA Today cited work by Greg Martin, a UBC mathematician, in an article about diversifying conferences to include more women.

In 2015 Martin devised a statistical probability analysis that concluded it was impossible that male panels just happen by mistake.