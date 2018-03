Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada should retaliate proposed tariffs by going to WTO: Expert

Werner Antweiler, a professor of economics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to News 1130 about Canadian trade.

He said Canada and the U.S. are members of various trade agreements, and he thinks Canada will stick to the procedures offered through them.