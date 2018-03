Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Show me the money, Dix says on Ottawa’s pharmacare promise

The Tyee quoted Michael Law, Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines at UBC, for a story about the federal pharmacare promise.

His research showed about 23 per cent of people who made less than $40,000 a year reported they’d been unable to afford drugs they were prescribed in the past year.