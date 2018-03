Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Federal budget awash in red ink, critics charge

Kevin Milligan, a UBC economics professor, was interviewed by Business in Vancouver, about the federal budget.

“The overall budget framework, I think, is a very sustainable one,” he said. “The deficit is less than 1% of GDP. The debt-to-GDP ratio is trending downward, which is what you want at this point in the business cycle.”