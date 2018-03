Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diversity and inclusion give these firms a competitive advantage

The Globe and Mail reported that UBC was named to a list of Canada’s best diversity employees.

UBC offers workshops for employees to learn how to use inclusive language and how to interrupt discriminatory practices.