Could fasting be a cure for Huntington’s?

UBC researchers established that mouse cells can be manipulated into “eating” excess proteins that cause symptoms of Huntington’s disease, the Daily Mail reported.

Dale Martin, a study co-author, said “more studies are needed, but perhaps something as simple as a modified dietary schedule could provide some benefit for patients and could be complementary to some treatments currently in clinical trials.”