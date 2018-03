Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

China’s two-child policy needs to come with child-care help

Yue Qian, a UBC sociology professor, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation about China’s two-child policy.

“Chinese couples’ reproductive choices are profoundly affected by fertility policies, particularly the well-known one-child policy that was strictly enforced in urban areas for more than three decades,” she wrote.