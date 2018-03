Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Better speed enforcement could help save ICBC: UBC prof

Werner Antweiler, a UBC economics professor, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about how speed enforcement could save ICBC.

He said better enforcement of speed limits could help ICBC by reducing the number and severity of crashes.