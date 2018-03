Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Startup rolls into vehicle-sharing world with electric tricycles

Metro News interviewed Alex Bigazzi, a civil engineering and transportation-planning professor at UBC, for an article about a Vancouver vehicle-sharing startup.

“There is potentially a condition of too many of these services but I don’t think we’re anywhere near there yet,” he said.