UBCO researchers find new way to produce living bio-tissues

Global highlighted a new a laser bio-printing method being developed at UBC’s Okanagan campus that could be a game changer for people with severe burns, organ failure or cancer.

“One of the ultimate goals in biomedical engineering is to recreate viable, healthy and living tissues,” said engineering professor Keekyoung Kim.