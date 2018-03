Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Protests against MEC are sign of the social media age

Robert Crawford, a UBC political science professor and multinational corporations expert, weighed in for a Business in Vancouver story about protests against MEC for stocking items made by a corporation that also makes guns and ammunition.

“I would think that a company billing itself as socially responsible would be paying a lot more attention to its supply chain,” he said.