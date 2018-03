Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ontario’s justice system is getting better, but challenges persist

The Ottawa Citizen published an op-ed co-written by Benjamin Perrin, a UBC law professor, about the Canadian criminal justice system.

“In terms of fairness and access to justice, the Ontario justice system has one of the most disproportionately high levels of Indigenous incarceration of anywhere in Canada,” wrote Perrin and Richard Audas, a health statistics and economics professor at Memorial University.

The article also appeared in The Province.