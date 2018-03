Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ICBA calls on Ottawa to reject B.C. attempt to stall pipeline

Journal of Commerce interviewed two UBC professors for an article about the Alberta-to-B.C. Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

Kathryn Harrison, a UBC political science professor, said neither Alberta, B.C. nor Ottawa is in an ideal bargaining position.

Werner Antweiler, a UBC business professor, said the B.C. government is trying to balance competing interests within the party and with the Green Party.