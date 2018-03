Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cybele Negris on how entrepreneurs overcome a lot of things by not giving up

The Globe and Mail profiled Cybele Negris, a UBC alumna and the co-founder and CEO of Vancouver-based Webnames.ca.

Negris who studied commerce at UBC, is also a member of the board at the Royal Canadian Mint.