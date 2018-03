Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canadian medical schools put under the lens to address harms of patient sexual abuse

The Globe and Mail interviewed Gurdeep Parhar, executive associate dean of clinical partnerships and professionalism in UBC’s faculty of medicine, for a story about the harms of patient sexual abuse.

Parhar discussed how medical students learn about the stark power differential between patient and doctor.