Vancouver housing sales slump as market braces for tax impact

The Globe and Mail quoted Tom Davidoff, a real estate economist with the UBC Sauder School of Business, for an article about the Vancouver housing sales slump.

Davidoff said he supports the NDP’s move against Albertans and residents from other provinces, though he acknowledges hardship cases will arise.