Across Canada, legal pot will force universities to change residence rules

Global quoted UBC general counsel Hubert Lai in a story about how legal cannabis in Canada will lead to residence rule changes at universities.

“We are actively consulting with stakeholders, but it’s a complex process and it takes time,” Lai said by email.