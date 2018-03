Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBCO student health plan will cover medical cannabis

Daily Hive reported that UBC’s Okanagan campus will soon offer students the option of having medical cannabis covered by the school’s student health insurance plan.

The University of Waterloo in Ontario implemented similar coverage in 2015.