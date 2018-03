Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two UBC Okanagan men’s volleyball players recognized as award winners

Kelowna Now highlighted two award winners from the UBC Okanagan Heat men’s volleyball team.

Caleb Funk was one of the top first-year players and the Heat’s captain, Lars Bornemann, was named a conference all-star.