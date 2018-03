Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Keep online complaints ‘specific and accurate’

Wahiba Chair, an instructor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about online complaints.

Chair offered advice for consumers looking to vent frustrations online.