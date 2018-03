Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. researchers focus on vegetable seeds

Western Producer interviewed Alexandra Lyon, a UBC postdoctoral fellow, about the British Columbia Seed Trials project.

Lyon said variety trials and seed-related research are underway to help farmers identify crops and and varieties that have a strong potential for the seed industry in B.C.