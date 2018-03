Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Warren Buffett: Doubling net worth won’t make you happier

CNBC featured UBC research in a story about the link between money and happiness.

Elizabeth Dunn, a UBC psychology professor, discussed her research that found “in terms of our happiness, time is really the fundamental currency.”

The story also appeared on Yahoo.