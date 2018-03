Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Using phone at dinner is rude and makes you unhappy

Time Magazine highlighted UBC psychology research that examined the effects of smartphones on face-to-face social interactions.

Ryan Dwyer, a PhD candidate, and professor Elizabeth Dunn found that people enjoyed a meal with their friends less when phones were present.

