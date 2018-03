Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Snow school instructors lead push to unionize at Whistler

Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to CBC about the push for snow school instructors at Whistler to unionize.

He said Whistler doesn’t have a union-based history and there have been several previous unsuccessful attempts to form a union on the mountain.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.