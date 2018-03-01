New parents need flexible workplaces. Did the budget deliver?

Marina Adshade, a lecturer at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, discussed the new parental-leave policies announced in the federal budget in the Globe and Mail. She said the policy is likely to fall short of what needs to be done and recommended letting families “find the flexible arrangements that suit them best.”

“Finally, this: Is the problem here really fathers? Or is the problem that Canadian workplaces are not flexible enough to accommodate workers who have children – regardless of the worker’s gender,” she added.