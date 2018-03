Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How women and millennials will redefine ethical investing

Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, wrote an op-ed for the Globe and Mail about ethical investing among women and millennials.

“Canadian companies have begun reporting their efforts to bring more women into boardrooms and senior management and consultation with Indigenous communities is increasingly acknowledged as both a government and a corporate responsibility,” she wrote.