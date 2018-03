Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada to study national pharmacare, here’s how others do it

Global quoted Michael Law, the Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines at UBC, in an article about national pharmacare.

“If you look at the countries that provide universal hospital and physician coverage like we do, by and large, they will also include pharmaceuticals as part of that benefit package,” he said.